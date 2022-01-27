Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,345 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.83. 994,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,565,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.