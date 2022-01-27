Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Gap Down to $403.23

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $403.23, but opened at $392.13. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $385.25, with a volume of 7,517 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

