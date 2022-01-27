Zacks: Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post sales of $7.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.23 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $26.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $31.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,031 shares of company stock worth $73,935,261. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.60. The stock had a trading volume of 252,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

