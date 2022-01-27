Zacks: Brokerages Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $1.96 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.28. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $40.79. 16,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Big Lots by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

