SparksPay Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $15,579.43 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,002,517 coins and its circulating supply is 10,764,297 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.