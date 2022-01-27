Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $203.33. 47,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

