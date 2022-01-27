Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,576 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,245. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13.

