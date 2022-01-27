Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $26.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.09. The stock had a trading volume of 344,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,053. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

