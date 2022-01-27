Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CHMG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 4,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.05. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chemung Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Chemung Financial worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

