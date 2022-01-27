iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $255.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

