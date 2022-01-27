GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,608 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $243.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.97 and a 200 day moving average of $253.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.