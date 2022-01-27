Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,006 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,942,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.60. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $565.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

