Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $6.49 on Thursday, reaching $301.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,304,143. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.29 and a 200-day moving average of $343.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

