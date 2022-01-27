Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,594. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

