Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 355.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

SAVA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 11,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,881. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.