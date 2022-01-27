Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report $898.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $894.51 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $846.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $23,867,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.34. 20,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,338. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.