Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on March 25th

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Anthem has raised its dividend by 50.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Anthem to earn $28.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

ANTM opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.33. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

