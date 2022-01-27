Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on March 25th

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
Anthem has raised its dividend by 50.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Anthem to earn $28.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
ANTM opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.33. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.
ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.30.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
