Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 82,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -387.78 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

