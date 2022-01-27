Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Seagen posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.94. 6,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97. Seagen has a twelve month low of $121.83 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

