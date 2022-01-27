Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $802.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFBK. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

