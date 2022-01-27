WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

