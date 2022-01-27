Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,797 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $62,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,777,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,659,000 after purchasing an additional 165,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.38. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

