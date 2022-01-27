Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.6%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 12,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,344,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AUR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc
