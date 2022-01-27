DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.85

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
DRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.