DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.85

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

DRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

