Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.71

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 71008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 717,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

