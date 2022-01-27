The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 812,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stryker were worth $214,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Stryker by 54.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.59.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

