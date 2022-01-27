Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 5,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 254,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,124. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Argus increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

