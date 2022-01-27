-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.09). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TUFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TUFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. 371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 193,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,321,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 224.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 141,952 shares during the period. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.