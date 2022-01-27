$0.49 EPS Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. James River Group reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,426. James River Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.