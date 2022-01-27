$0.49 EPS Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. James River Group reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,426. James River Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

