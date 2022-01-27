Splinterlands Market Capitalization Tops $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.60 or 0.06734178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,384.44 or 1.00065080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

