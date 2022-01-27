Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is ($0.01). Target Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 689,975 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,410,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $300.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.01. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

