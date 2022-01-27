Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,349 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,340.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.3% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,692 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $504.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $240.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $585.41 and a 200-day moving average of $615.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

