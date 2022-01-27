PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.71. 49,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,882. PTC has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PTC stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of PTC worth $33,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

