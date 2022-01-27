Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.30. 17,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,900. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

