Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,162 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 3.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

IYR traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 271,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,498. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

