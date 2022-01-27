Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 6,230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.7% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

CVX traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 217,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,056,262. The stock has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $84.57 and a one year high of $134.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

