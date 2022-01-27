Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 31,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.71. 79,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,031. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

