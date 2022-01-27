Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

VYM traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.39. 62,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,245. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13.

