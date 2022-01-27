Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at Summit Redstone

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

STX stock traded up $11.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 343,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

