Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

