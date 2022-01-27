Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,056,000 after buying an additional 500,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.79. 119,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,088,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.07 and its 200 day moving average is $232.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

