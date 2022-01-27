Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 32,668 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,668 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $165,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.14. 25,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.08 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

