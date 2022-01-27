Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 2.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $103,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,235,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after acquiring an additional 252,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,768. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

