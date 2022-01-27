Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.22. Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,508. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

