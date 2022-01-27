$182.47 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $182.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.70 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $720.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.61 million to $721.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $749.54 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $765.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.34. 18,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,816. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.