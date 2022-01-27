Sovryn (SOV) Price Hits $5.72 on Exchanges

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $119.54 million and approximately $378,773.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00015744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.60 or 0.06734178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,384.44 or 1.00065080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,882,292 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC . The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

