Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Trading Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s stock price fell 6% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $73.38 and last traded at $74.40. 4,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 124,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

