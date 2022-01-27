Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 27,570% compared to the typical daily volume of 10 put options.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 223,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

