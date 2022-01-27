Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Okta posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $181.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.47. Okta has a twelve month low of $172.53 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.