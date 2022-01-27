-$0.28 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at $1,320,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 670.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after acquiring an additional 863,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.